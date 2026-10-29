HEAD OF MISSION AND SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ECOWAS COMMISSION HER EXCELLENCY MADAM NAMIZATA SANGARE VISITS ECOMIG FORCE HEADQUARTERS

The Head of Mission (HoM) and Special Representative of The ECOWAS Commission, Her Excellency Madam Namizata Sangare on Tuesday 27 October 2026 paid her maiden visit to the ECOMIG Force Headquarters in Bakau, The Gambia.

The visit formed part of the HoM’s familiarisation engagements aimed at strengthening coordination and gaining a deeper understanding of the Mission’s operations and activities in support of peace and stability in The Gambia.

Upon arrival at the Force Headquarters, the HoM was received by the Force Commander (FC) Col Aliou Tine and other staff officers of FHQ. The visit also provided an opportunity for interaction with staff officers, as well as an overview of the Mission’s operational responsibilities and achievements.

During the engagement, discussions focused on ECOMIG’s mandate, operational activities and its continued collaboration with the Gambian authorities and security forces. The importance of professionalism, discipline, mutual respect and effective coordination in addressing emerging security challenges was also highlighted.

The Head of Mission commended the ECOMIG Force for its professionalism, dedication and commitment to the ECOWAS mandate. She underlined the importance of cooperation between ECOMIG, the Gambian authorities and the Gambia Armed Forces. She showed appreciation for the efforts of contingents for humanitarian assistance, community development projects, medical assistance, and social responsibilities given to communities in The Gambia, as outlined in the brief. She also showed concern on the challenges facing ECOMIG personnel.

The Force Commander on behalf of the officers and personnel of ECOMIG, congratulated Madam Namizata Sangare on her appointment and welcomed her to the Gambia. He underscored ECOMIG commitment to the mandate entrusted to it, adding that the Mission has always worked closely with the Gambian Security Institutions to maintain a secure and stable environment, while supporting efforts to strengthen national security capacity and promote regional peace and stability.

The visit concluded with an expression of commitment to continued cooperation and collective efforts towards maintaining peace, security and stability in The Gambia.