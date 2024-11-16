ECOWAS Launches In-Country Capacity-Building Workshop for Educators and School Teacher to Mainstream Disaster Risk Reduction into School Curriculum in Guinea-Bissau

16 Nov, 2024

ECOWAS has launched a three-day “In-Country Capacity Building Workshop for School Teachers and Educators” aimed at mainstreaming Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) into Guinea-Bissau’s school curriculum. Held at Dunia Hotel in Bissau from November 13 to 15, 2024, the workshop seeks to empower educators with the knowledge and skills needed to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters on communities and schools, ensuring a safer and more resilient future for young learners.

The workshop was jointly opened by the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea Bissau, Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje on behalf of the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs and the Secretary of State for Public Order in Guinea Bissau, His Excellency Jose Carlos Macedo Monteiro.

Ambassador Ukaeje emphasized the vital role of education in disaster preparedness, highlighting the Commission’s commitment to building resilience through education in line with ECOWAS’s Vision 2050 of “Peace and Prosperity for All.” This workshop is fully funded by ECOWAS through the Humanitarian and Social Affairs budget as an integral part of ECOWAS’s action plan, which prioritizes the development of programs that bolster disaster-related education, research, and technology. She reiterated ECOWAS’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and resilience across the region.

H.E Macedo Monteiro praised ECOWAS’s longstanding contributions to the region, specifically referencing the 2022 Post-Flood Response project, which provided $670,902 USD to Guinea Bissau for humanitarian response to the affected population. He underscored the necessity of training communities to respond quickly and effectively to disasters, particularly in vulnerable areas, to minimize future risks and enhance recovery.