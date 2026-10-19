ECOWAS FRSD and GIZ Conduct Joint Mission to Assess Health Facility and WASH Capacity-Building Needs in Guinea-Bissau Bafatá, Guinea-Bissau | 18 October 2026

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Fund for Regional Stabilisation and Development (FRSD), in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), is conducting a joint mission in Guinea-Bissau from 13 to 23 October 2026 to assess capacity-building needs at the regional hospitals of Bafatá and Gabú, with particular attention to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

The mission forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the resilience of communities in fragile regions and improve access to essential services through stronger institutional capacities and more effective health service delivery.

During the first phase of the mission in Bissau, the joint delegation held consultations with the Ministry of Health and the ministry responsible for the environment, hygiene and sanitation. Discussions focused on the national health system, hospital management, human resources and the provision of water, sanitation and hygiene services in healthcare facilities.

The mission subsequently proceeded to Bafatá, where the delegation visited the regional hospital and its maternity ward and engaged with health personnel and regional authorities. These exchanges provided an opportunity to discuss the functioning of the facilities, existing operational arrangements and WASH-related needs.

The field assessment continues in Gabú, with visits to the regional hospital and consultations with regional health authorities, local associations and non-governmental organisations. These engagements are intended to gather complementary perspectives on healthcare delivery and the challenges affecting health facilities and surrounding communities.

The joint approach adopted by ECOWAS FRSD and GIZ underscores the importance of coordination among development partners, national institutions and local stakeholders in identifying priority needs and strengthening the delivery of essential public services.

The mission is scheduled to conclude with the presentation and discussion of preliminary findings with the relevant national institutions, including the National Advisory Committee

(NAC), the Ministry of Health, the ministry responsible for the environment, hygiene and sanitation, and the National Institute of Hygiene.

The findings are expected to inform discussions on priority capacity-building needs and potential areas for improvement, particularly in hospital management, human resources and water, sanitation and hygiene services.

Through this joint initiative, ECOWAS FRSD and GIZ reaffirm their commitment to supporting institutional capacity development and contributing to improved health service delivery and community resilience in Guinea-Bissau.