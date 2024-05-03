ECOWAS and Algeria agree to hold regular discussions on the political and security situation in west Africa and the Sahel, as well as on the fate of irregular migrants

“ECOWAS and Algeria have agreed to hold regular discussions on the political and security situation in West Africa and the Sahel, as well as the plight of irregular migrants”. This was the commitment made by H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, and H.E. Ahmed ATTAF, Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, at their meeting in Algiers on April 23-26, 2024.

Following an invitation from the Algerian authorities and an audience with Minister ATTAF, Dr Omar Alieu Touray expressed his satisfaction at the willingness and commitment of the Algerian authorities to contribute to resolving the problems and challenges facing the West African region and the Sahel.

The meeting enabled the two parties to share views and analyses on political and security developments in the region, and to examine ways of strengthening their coordination in the face of the common challenges facing the countries and peoples of the region.

At the end of their discussions, ECOWAS and Algeria have agreed (i) to have regular engagements and coordination of efforts aimed at finding a solution to the political and security crises in the region; and (ii) to maintain fraternal relations and commitments by all parties.

Algeria also expressed its willingness to discuss with ECOWAS proposals aimed at finding a solution for the safe and humane repatriation of irregular immigrants on its territory to their countries of origin.