REVIEWING THE MANDATE AND EVALUATING ONGOING PROGRAMS OF THE DIRECTORATE OF RESEARCH AND STATISTICS FOR 2027–2030

The Directorate of Research and Statistics (DRS) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission is planning ahead for the 2027–2030 horizon. A strategic seminar for this purpose opened on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in Zuma Rock, Niger State, Nigeria.

This four-day meeting provides an opportunity for staff to review the mandate, evaluate ongoing programs, analyze institutional capacity, and identify strategic priorities as well as resource requirements for the Directorate.

It also aims to forge a shared vision, complete with an operational roadmap and an action plan for the Directorate covering the 2027–2030 period.

Beyond technical planning, the seminar seeks to build internal synergy, mobilize teams around shared goals, and optimize DRS support for the ECOWAS Commission. Through this approach, the DRS intends to contribute actively to revitalizing Community initiatives, deepening regional integration, and delivering tangible results for West African citizens.

Several other key objectives will guide the proceedings, including reviewing the responsibilities and activities of each unit and DRS staff member, clarifying roles and performance expectations for everyone, and identifying opportunities to enhance collaboration with other Directorates within the ECOWAS Commission as well as development partners.

Participants will also conduct a performance review. This involves evaluating achievements, identifying constraints, and drawing lessons from past programs, as well as examining budgetary challenges affecting program implementation.

Internal synergy is equally emphasized, with communication, teamwork, and collaboration occupying a central place in the discussions. The same applies to strategic alignment—namely, harmonizing DRS actions with the strategic vision and priorities of the new management team of the ECOWAS Commission.

This strategic vision and its priorities are structured around three core pillars: revitalizing action, deepening integration, and delivering concrete results for citizens.

This seminar lays the groundwork for a more agile, well-equipped, and unified Directorate of Research and Statistics, ready to address the statistical and research challenges vital to the development of the West African region.

According to the new Director of Research and Statistics at the ECOWAS Commission, Samson Bel-Aube Nougbodohoué, this meeting will set the stage for aligning the Directorate’s flagship activities with the strategic priorities of the regional organization’s new administration. He further placed special emphasis on actions to be undertaken in ECOWAS Member States in the fields of statistics and research.

It should be noted that the Directorate of Research and Statistics is responsible for statistics, research, data management, monitoring, and analytical support. It holds a prominent position within the ECOWAS Commission by supporting the implementation, monitoring, and reporting of strategic priorities.

It is also tasked with providing the necessary data, indicators, analytical products, and monitoring frameworks to measure progress toward the goals of ECOWAS “Vision 2050,” as well as the new strategic priorities of the Commission’s current management.

Among the participants in this meeting is the Director of Strategic Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the ECOWAS Commission, Gbogboto Bundu Musa.