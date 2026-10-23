EGDC AND AECID STRENGTHEN THEIR PARTNERSHIP BY DEFINING NEW STRATEGIC COLLABORATION PRIORITIES TO ADVANCE GENDER EQUALITY IN THE ECOWAS REGION

On October 20, 2026, the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC) hosted a delegation led by the Head of Office of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) in Nigeria and to ECOWAS at its headquarters in Dakar, Republic of Senegal. This working meeting was part of the strategic partnership connecting the two agencies, notably through the Institutional Support Project to the EGDC and AECID’s Obstetric Fistula Project, currently being implemented in Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, and Senegal.

Beyond monitoring existing programs, this meeting provided an opportunity to discuss emerging priorities shaping the future of inclusive development in the ECOWAS region. Discussions thus focused on new prospects for collaboration around the care economy and the Gender-Responsive Regional Climate Action and Green Economy Program. These areas are now recognized as essential drivers of social, economic, and environmental transformation. They offer concrete opportunities to strengthen women’s economic empowerment, increase community resilience in the face of current challenges, and promote more sustainable and equitable development.

In her welcoming remarks, Ms. Sandra OULATÉ FATTOH, Director of the EGDC, commended the quality and strength of the partnership with AECID. She recalled the significant results achieved thanks to the constant support of Spanish Cooperation, particularly regarding the institutional capacity-building of the EGDC and the implementation of innovative, structural initiatives such as AECID’s Fistula Project. According to her, continuing this collaboration remains essential to effectively address the challenges that continue to affect women and girls in the region.

AECID representatives reaffirmed their commitment to supporting ECOWAS efforts toward gender equality and the promotion of women’s rights. They welcomed the progress made by the EGDC in implementing the Institutional Support Project and AECID’s Obstetric Fistula Project. Furthermore, they reiterated their interest in developing high-impact regional initiatives, particularly in the areas of the care economy, women’s economic empowerment, climate action, the green economy, and sustainable development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both partners agreed to pursue technical consultations regarding the second phase of the Institutional Support Project. Particular attention will be given to the care economy, recognized as a strategic sector capable of generating significant social and economic benefits. Discussions also addressed the participation of the EGDC and AECID in the 10th Global Conference on Obstetric Fistula, scheduled to take place in Dakar from December 14 to 19, 2026.

This high-level meeting once again demonstrated the solid partnership between the EGDC and AECID, as well as their shared determination to advance transformative policies and programs. It confirms a shared vision: placing gender equality, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development at the heart of regional priorities to build a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous ECOWAS region.