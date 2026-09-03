Dakar, Senegal, September 1, 2026 – The Intergovernmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mam Cherno JALLOW has assumed the position of Executive Director of the Institution, effective September 1, 2026.

Mr. JALLOW was appointed to a four (4) year term by the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) during its 69th Ordinary Session held on July 19, 2026, in Lungi, Republic of Sierra Leone.

This appointment marks a new milestone in GIABA’s institutional history and reflects the ongoing commitment of ECOWAS’s highest authorities to consolidate regional governance and strengthen mechanisms for preventing and combating financial crime in West Africa.

An economist and financial specialist by training, Mr. JALLOW has more than thirty-five years of professional experience, gained in the public and private sectors as well as within regional organizations. His career has enabled him to develop recognized expertise in the areas of strategic planning, administrative and financial management, resource mobilization, economic cooperation, and private sector development.

His appointment as head of GIABA also reflects his solid experience within ECOWAS and his in-depth knowledge of the institution. Having joined GIABA in January 2022 as Head of Strategic Planning and Resource Mobilization, he notably contributed to the development and implementation of the institution’s strategic directions. Since January 2024, he has served as Acting Director of Administration and Finance, with responsibilities for administrative and financial oversight within the relevant departments.

Prior to joining GIABA, Mr. JALLOW held senior positions at the ECOWAS Commission, notably in the areas of strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation, and cooperation with international partners. He has also held leadership roles in organizations working to promote the private sector and trade in West Africa.

Mr. JALLOW holds an MBA in Banking and Finance from the African Center for Higher Studies in Management (CESAG) in Dakar and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the International Islamic University of Kuala Lumpur, and has also received training in anti-money laundering. His professional career and his contribution to economic development earned him, in 2010, the distinction of Member of the Order of the Republic of The Gambia (MRG).

A New Chapter in the Continuation of GIABA’s Work

The new Director General’s assumption of office comes at a time when countries in the region continue to face complex and evolving challenges related to money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

Under the leadership of Mr. Mam Cherno JALLOW, GIABA will continue its efforts to strengthen national AML/CFT/PF frameworks, support member states in implementing applicable international standards, develop institutional and operational capacities, and enhance regional and international cooperation.

Drawing on his experience and knowledge of community institutions, the new Director General will also be committed to consolidating the institution’s achievements, while promoting ever more effective collective action with member states, ECOWAS institutions, and regional and international partners.

On the occasion of this new phase, GIABA reaffirms its commitment to pursuing, with steadfastness and determination, its mission in the service of member states and to contributing to the strengthening of the integrity and resilience of West Africa’s financial and economic systems.