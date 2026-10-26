MARITIME ZONE F ORGANISES  FIRST MEETING OF CHIEFS OF NAVAL STAFF AND CHIEF OF COAST GUARD

Maritime Zone F has organised its first meeting of the Chiefs of Naval Staff and Chief of Coast Guard of member states at Hotel des Armées in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The two-day meeting commenced on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, and concluded on Thursday, 22 October 2026.

The meeting provided a strategic platform for senior naval and coast guard leadership to review the Centre’s activities, assess ongoing joint maritime operations, and deliberate on plans and priorities for 2027. It also offered an opportunity for member states to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance coordinated responses to emerging maritime security threats.

Key issues discussed included Operation ANOUANZE V & VI, Secondment of international staffs to MMCC, HF communication support and other logistics as well as training packages on counter drug trafficking, and marine pollution. The challenges identified requires sustained collaboration and coordinated operational efforts among maritime security stakeholders.

The gathering brought together all Chiefs of Naval Staff and Chief of Coast Guard within Maritime Zone F, alongside international partners and other maritime security agencies. Their participation highlighted the importance of a collective approach to safeguarding maritime spaces, promoting maritime safety, and addressing shared security concerns.

The meeting was also graced by Mr Abroulaye Fofana, who represented the Government of Côte d’Ivoire. His presence underscored the importance of national support and regional partnerships in advancing maritime security initiatives and strengthening cooperation among member states.

The meeting concluded with a dinner reception and the presentation of gifts, marking the end of the two-day engagement and providing an opportunity to further strengthen professional relationships among participating delegations.