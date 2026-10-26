ECOWAS ATTENDS THE 3RD JOINT SPECIAL MECHANISMS FORUM AND HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE ON THE AFRICAN CHARTER  

The ECOWAS Permanent Representative to the African Union participates in the 3rd Edition of the Joint Special Mechanisms Forum and High-Level Dialogue on the African Charter at 45 Years of Adoption and 40 Years of Operationalization. The forum, organised by the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) under the Theme: “Adoption and Implementation of the African Charter: A Journey Towards the Africa We Want”, was held on the margins of the 89th Ordinary Session of the African Commission from 20-21 October 2026 in Dakar, Senegal.

Hon KOLLEY participated in a panel Session on: “The African Charter and Emerging Human Rights Issues” where he shared practical examples of ECOWAS human rights experience. Among the good practices shared includethe ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance 2001, which specifically guarantees the rights contained in the African Charter and other international instruments in ECOWAS Member States; the protection of human rights as reflected in the mandates of the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Parliament and the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice; the designation of 16 January as ECOWAS Human Rights Day, providing an annual opportunity to reinforce awareness and commitment to fundamental rights, the rule of law and human dignity across the region; and the establishment of the Network of National Human Rights Institutions in West Africa to strengthen and coordinate national human rights institutions and bring their work into closer alignment with the Paris Principles.

It was also the opportunity to highlight that the ECOWAS Vision 2050 “ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All,” the Community Strategic Framework 2023–2027 and the 2026 Lungi Declaration on the Future of Regional Integration, all reinforce the relationship between regional integration, peace, democratic governance, development and respect for human rights. Hon KOLLEY concluded by calling for greater focus on implementation and the need for stronger national institutions, closer cooperation between ECOWAS, the ACHPR and other AU mechanisms, and ensuring that our regional human-rights standards make a tangible difference in the daily lives of our citizens.