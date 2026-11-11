ERCA SETS UP A NETWORK OF ECONOMIC JOURNALISTS FOR FAIR COMPETITION

The ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) opened the first meeting of the ERCA Economic Journalists’ Network (EJN-ERCA) in the Gambia, on 9 November 2026. Until 11 November, the meeting brings together the Network’s focal points from twelve countries of the ECOWAS region.

The Network aims to make competition and consumer protection subjects of everyday public debate. It has two journalists per Member State. The programme of the meeting includes the presentation of the Network and its ethical framework, three training modules on investigative journalism, the creation of a joint editorial committee, the appointment of country focal points and the launch of a regional economic journalism award.

In his opening address, Dr Simeon Konan Koffi, Executive Director of ERCA, thanked the Gambian authorities and people for their welcome, then stressed the central role of the media in the work of a competition authority.

“It is not without reason that the media are often called the fourth estate. You scrutinise the exercise of authority. You ask questions on behalf of citizens who cannot enter every boardroom.”

He recalled that making ERCA’s work visible serves a concrete purpose: “you can only exercise a right if you know it exists.” Businesses comply better with the rules when they understand them, and citizens can only report suspicious behaviour if they recognise the warning signs.

He reminded participants that this collaboration must respect the editorial independence of the media:

“You must remain free to question ERCA, to examine our decisions and to draw attention to our shortcomings.”

He concluded with ERCA’s ambition: “a regional market that citizens can trust”, where enterprise is rewarded, opportunities remain open and consumer rights carry real weight, before declaring the inaugural meeting of the Network open.

The Director of Communication of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr Joel Ahofodji, congratulated ERCA on the creation of the Economic Journalists’ Network. He stressed the importance of journalists in informing the public and their role in explaining the Community’s work to the public.

The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC), represented by its Director, Mr Baboucarr Ceesay, presented the role of the national competition authority and how it fits with ERCA’s regional action.

The Executive Director of ERCA welcomed the GCCPC’s contribution to greater awareness of ERCA in the host country and to competitive markets. He recalled that ERCA’s regional mission relies on constructive relations with national institutions such as the GCCPC.

The Network was officially presented by the Communication and Information Technology Officer of ERCA with Its main features, mission,composition,benefits and for a duration of 1 year renewable. Note that Membership carries no financial benefit or salary.