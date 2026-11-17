The ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff are meeting in Dakar from 16 to 18 November 2026 for the 45th ordinary meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS), with a view to strengthening regional security cooperation and consolidating the Community’s collective response to evolving threats.

This meeting brings together the highest-ranking military authorities from Member States to review the regional security situation, assess progress made within the framework of the ECOWAS peace and security architecture, and define future operational priorities. Discussions focus in particular on the operationalisation of the Regional Counter-Terrorism Brigade, its funding, equipment and the establishment of its Command Post, as well as on the deployment of the Maritime Task Force and the strengthening of national military capabilities.

In her opening address, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ms Francess Piagie Alghali, representing the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. General Birame Diop, highlighted the growing complexity of the security challenges facing the region. She recalled that the rise in terrorist attacks had led the Authority of Heads of State and Government to consider deploying the ECOWAS Standby Force in a more robust capacity in order to combat terrorism effectively.

She emphasised the need to ensure sustainable funding for security operations and paid tribute to the outgoing Chair of the Committee, Lieutenant-General Amara Bangura (Sierra Leone), whilst wishing every success to his successor, Vice-Admiral Oumar Wade, Chief of the General Staff of the Senegalese Armed Forces.

Assuming the chairmanship of the Committee, Vice-Admiral Wade called for greater collective mobilisation to translate strategic decisions into concrete results. He identified the Regional Counter-Terrorism Brigade as a key priority, with its operational framework to be established by July 2027, whilst emphasising the urgency of resolving issues relating to its funding and operational capabilities.

On behalf of the President of the Republic of Senegal and current Chair of ECOWAS, H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, the Minister for the Armed Forces, Mr Yankoba Diémé, urged Member States to strengthen their solidarity, coordination and collective responsibility in the face of terrorism, transnational organised crime, illicit trafficking and maritime insecurity.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Chief of the General Staff of the Senegalese Armed Forces invited his West African counterparts to take part in Armed Forces Day (AFD), scheduled for 19 November 2026 in Dakar, under the theme: “Regional security cooperation in the service of peace and stability in West Africa”.

This meeting demonstrates ECOWAS’s ongoing commitment to translating the guidance of its Heads of State and Government into effective regional capabilities, strengthening cooperation between Member States and promoting a safer, more stable and more resilient West Africa.