Abuja, Nigeria, hybrid event, 10 November 2026

The ECOWAS Commission, through the Directorate of Private Sector and Industry, convened the second meeting of the Technical Steering Committee (TSC) of the Africa Trade Competitiveness and Market Access (ATCMA) Programme – ECOWAS Component, on 10 November 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting was held in a hybrid format, bringing together representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) Commission, ECOWAS Member States, the private sector and the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, alongside the programme implementation teams from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Trade Centre (ITC).

Funded by the European Union under the Global Gateway initiative and jointly implemented by UNIDO and ITC, the Programme aims to strengthen trade competitiveness, enhance market access and promote regional economic integration. Within the ECOWAS region, its interventions focus particularly on strengthening quality infrastructure, addressing technical barriers to trade and enhancing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across two priority regional value chains: formulated complementary foods (FCF) and pharmaceutical components.

The meeting provided an opportunity to take stock of progress made since the first TSC meeting held in June 2026 in Banjul, The Gambia, review the outcomes of the programme’s inception phase, and examine the logical framework and work plan guiding implementation over the remainder of the programme period.

Discussions focused particularly on the need to accelerate programme implementation and deliver tangible results for the benefit of MSMEs across the region. In this regard, participants emphasised the importance of strengthening institutional coordination, expediting the identification and selection of beneficiary enterprises., and ensuring alignment with ECOWAS regional integration and industrial development objectives.

The Commission underscored the strategic importance of the ATCMA Programme in supporting the implementation of the ECOWAS Industrial Policy, the Regional Quality Policy (ECOQUAL), and the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The programme is also expected to contribute to the Commission’s strategic priorities for 2026–2030, particularly those relating to industrial transformation, private sector development, regional value chains, and the removal of technical barriers to trade.

The ATCMA Programme represents an important opportunity to translate our regional industrial and trade integration priorities into concrete results. By strengthening Quality Infrastructure, supporting strategic value chains, and improving the competitiveness of West African enterprises, we are laying the foundations for increased intra-regional trade and more effective participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area.” said Mr. Peter Oluonye, Acting Director of Private Sector and Industry, representing Mr. Dehpue Yenpea Zuo, Hon. Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture.