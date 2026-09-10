CCDG AND ISOFS FORGE A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE ORGANIZATION OF THE 10TH WORLD CONGRESS ON OBSTETRIC FISTULA, SCHEDULED IN DAKAR IN DECEMBER 2026

On September 8, 2026, the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (CCDG) hosted Professor Serig-ne Magueye GUEYE, President of the International Society of Obstetric Fistula Surgeons (ISOFS) and Chair of the Organizing Committee for the 10th World Congress on Obstetric Fistula, scheduled for December 14–19, 2026 in Dakar, Senegal. The meeting was part of preparations for this major scientific and political event and aimed to explore a strategic partnership between CCDG and ISOFS to strengthen regional efforts toward eliminating obstetric fistula by 2030.

Since 2010, ECOWAS, through the CCDG, has implemented a regional program providing medi-cal, social, and economic support to women and girls affected by obstetric fistula. This in-tegrated approach combines prevention, surgical care, socio‑economic reintegration, and community advocacy. In the context of renewed international commitments, strengthening partnerships is essential to accelerate progress and pool expertise across the region and beyond.

The 10th World Congress offers a unique opportunity to mobilize policymakers, technical and financial partners, researchers, community organizations, and health professionals around a shared vision of eliminating obstetric fistula. Beyond its scientific dimension, the Congress seeks to serve as a high‑level advocacy platform, mobilize resources, and share best practices to reinforce public policies and regional coordination mechanisms.

Ms. Salimata THIAM, CCDG Gender Program Officer, highlighted the achievements of the regional program and new opportunities supported by Spanish Cooperation in Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea‑Bissau, Liberia, and Senegal. She stressed the need for a holistic approach integrating medical, psychosocial, economic, and community dimensions.

CCDG Director Ms. Sandra OULATÉ FATTOH reaffirmed ECOWAS’s historic commitment to combating obstetric fistula, noting progress since the Centre’s creation in 2003. She emphasized that new institutional dynamics within ECOWAS provide an opportunity to enhance visibility and impact, and expressed CCDG’s readiness to support advocacy, training, research, and mobilization initiatives linked to the Dakar Congress.

Professor GUEYE praised ECOWAS’s pioneering role and presented the strategic orientations of the Congress, structured around the “SPECTRE” strategy—prevention, education, community engagement, treatment, reintegration, and elimination. He invited ECOWAS to play a major role in the scientific and institutional organization of the event to ensure visibility of regional achievements.

Discussions revealed strong convergence between CCDG and ISOFS on the need for a multisectoral response. Both parties agreed to formalize an institutional partnership, involve CCDG in Congress structures, co‑develop the scientific program, and highlight ECOWAS‑supported experiences. They also stressed capacity building, operational research, evidence generation, and high‑level political mobilization.

At the close of the meeting, CCDG and ISOFS committed to drafting a joint action plan covering CCDG’s participation in the organizing committee, strategic panels, an ECOWAS exhibition space, and communication and advocacy activities to mobilize member states and international partners.

This visit marks a decisive step in strengthening cooperation between ECOWAS and ISOFS to accelerate the elimination of obstetric fistula in West Africa. It reflects a shared determination to make the 10th World Congress in Dakar a catalyst for regional and international action in favor of women’s health and dignity, contributing significantly to the global goal of eliminating obstetric fistula by 2030.