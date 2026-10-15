THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE ECOWAS COMMISSION MEETS AFDB LEADERSHIP TO ADVANCE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PRIORITIES

H.E. Anthony Oluwatosin OGUNJIMI, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, led a delegation to the Headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Côte D’Ivoire on the 12th of October 2026 for discussions with the Bank’s leadership, led by Mr. Abdul KAMARA, Acting Vice-President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery. The meeting provided an opportunity to review the longstanding partnership between both institutions and explore ways to deepen cooperation in support of West Africa’s development.

The Vice-President outlined the Commission’s management priorities for the next four years, anchored in ECOWAS Vision 2050, and stressed the importance of moving from plans and commitments to results that citizens can see and feel. His central message was clear: “Our people must see the benefits of regional integration in their everyday lives.” The Vice President expressed appreciation to the Bank for its longstanding partnership with ECOWAS and the financial and technical support it has provided to regional development initiatives over the years.

Discussions focused on regional infrastructure, particularly the Abidjan–Lagos Corridor, trade and investment, early warning and conflict prevention, human capital development, youth employment and the preparation of viable regional projects under the ECOWAS Community Development Programme.

The AfDB leadership called for a more structured and institutionalised platform for engagement with ECOWAS, through which both institutions could regularly review priorities, address implementation challenges and follow through on agreed actions. Both sides stressed the need to move projects forward more quickly and ensure that investments translate into lasting improvements in livelihoods, economic opportunities and the well-being of communities across West Africa.