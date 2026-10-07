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ECOWAS / CEDEAO ECOWAS / CEDEAO Economic Community of West African States
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THE ECOWAS COMMISSION IS ORGANISING THE 3rd ANNUAL MEETING OF ECOWAS HEADS OF NATIONAL BOUNDARY COMMISSIONS FROM 6TH – 8TH

THE ECOWAS COMMISSION IS ORGANISING THE 3rd ANNUAL MEETING OF ECOWAS HEADS OF NATIONAL BOUNDARY COMMISSIONS FROM 6TH – 8TH

THE ECOWAS COMMISSION IS ORGANISING THE 3rd ANNUAL MEETING OF ECOWAS HEADS OF NATIONAL BOUNDARY COMMISSIONS FROM 6TH – 8TH
Oct 7, 2026 1 min read

OCTOBER 2026 IN BANJUL, THE GAMBIA.

 

The ECOWAS Commission through its Directorate of Free Movement of Persons, Migration and Tourism is organizing the third Annual Meeting of the ECOWAS Heads of National Boundary Commissions, taking place in Banjul, Republic of The Gambia from 6th to 8th October 2026.

 

This annual meeting advances the Commission’s ongoing efforts to reinforce regional cooperation on boundary governance, promote peaceful coexistence among Member States, and enhance effective border management in alignment with ECOWAS protocols and frameworks. Furthermore, it is expected to serve as a strategic platform to exchange best practices, review progress on key initiatives, and collectively address emerging challenges related to cross-border cooperation and regional security.

 

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