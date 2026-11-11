ECOWAS STRENGTHENS THE TECHNICAL CAPACITY OF THE OPHTHALMOLOGY DEPARTMENT AT THE SYLVANUS OLYMPIO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL IN LOME

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as part of the activities of its specialised agency, the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), officially handed over ophthalmic equipment to the Sylvanus Olympio University Hospital (CHU SO) in Lomé on Tuesday the 3rd of November 2026.

This initiative aims to strengthen diagnostic and treatment capacities for eye conditions, improve the quality of medical care and support the practical training of healthcare professionals.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Her Excellency Ms Deweh Emily GRAY, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Togo; the Director-General of the Sylvanus Olympio University Hospital, Lieutenant-Colonel Yawo Apélété AGBOBLI; as well as medical managers and staff from the hospital.

In his address, the Director-General welcomed this support, which has also encouraged the University Hospital to undertake, using its own resources, refurbishment and fitting-out work on the ophthalmology department to facilitate the installation and use of the equipment.

For her part, the Resident Representative reiterated the importance attached to health within the Community’s priorities and emphasised the need to strengthen capacity for the management of eye diseases. She reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment, with the support of WAHO, to supporting the strengthening of the technical and human capacities of health facilities in Member States, for the benefit of the population.

Following the speeches, the participants were given a guided tour of the ophthalmology department, during which Professor AYENA presented the equipment installed and its main functions. The Resident Representative then officially handed over the equipment to the Director-General of the University Hospital.

On behalf of the medical staff, Professor Koffi Francis AMEGBOR, Chair of the Medical Advisory Board, expressed his gratitude for this support and reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to ensuring the optimal use and regular maintenance of the equipment.

Beyond the provision of equipment, this initiative illustrates the complementary nature of the efforts between ECOWAS, through WAHO, and national health facilities, aimed at sustainably improving people’s access to high-quality specialist care.