ECOWAS MINISTERS CALL FOR ENHANCED REGIONAL COOPERATION AND SUSTAINABLE FINANCING TO ADVANCE YOUTH, PEACE AND SECURITY IN WEST AFRICA

Ministers responsible for youth, sports and development from ECOWAS Member States have called for stronger regional cooperation, increased youth participation in governance and peacebuilding, and sustainable financing to accelerate the implementation of the Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) Agenda across West Africa.

The call was made during a two-day ministerial consultation held in Accra, Ghana, from 27 to 28 October 2026, under the theme, “Advancing Youth, Peace and Security in West Africa: Strengthening Regional Cooperation, Knowledge Sharing and Strategic Partnerships”. The meeting brought together government representatives, ECOWAS institutions, the African Union Commission, civil society organisations, development partners and youth leaders from across the region.

The consultation reviewed progress in implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 and the African Union Continental Framework on Youth, Peace and Security. Discussions focused on strengthening National Action Plans, improving coordination, mobilising resources and bridging the gap between policy commitments and practical implementation.

In his opening remarks, Mr Abdullai Osman Ayariga, Esq., representing Ghana’s Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, called for collective action, stronger partnerships and increased national budget allocations to ensure meaningful youth participation and measurable results.

Ambassador Lawan Gana of the ECOWAS Representation in Ghana underscored the importance of meaningful youth participation and leadership in sustaining regional peace.

Mr Alassane Diallo, Director General for Youth Affairs, representing the Chair of the Council, H.E. Djireye Clotilde Coly, Minister of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Senegal, urged young people to take an active role in nation-building, peacebuilding and sustainable development, emphasising that they must not be left behind in efforts to transform communities and build lasting peace.

The ECOWAS Commission highlighted the need to accelerate implementation of the YPS Agenda and translate regional and international commitments into concrete action. It called on Member States to support the adoption of the Regional Action Plan and emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration with civil society organisations and development partners.

In their deliberations, the Ministers stressed the need for effective coordination frameworks, the integration of YPS priorities into broader youth development programmes, stronger strategic partnerships, and improved joint planning and coordination mechanisms.

The Ministers resolved to strengthen youth leadership and representation in decision-making, institutionalise regional coordination mechanisms, develop a costed and measurable Regional Action Plan on YPS, and establish a regional YPS Basket Fund to mobilise predictable and sustainable financing from Member States, development partners, financial institutions and the private sector. A regional YPS Steering Committee will provide coordination and oversight for implementation.

They also called for stronger national ownership and implementation mechanisms, including quotas to increase youth representation in political and decision-making processes. Other priorities included investment in youth leadership, research, documentation and mentorship, sustainable financing arrangements, and addressing emerging issues related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital peacebuilding.

The consultation reaffirmed the Ministers’ commitment to advancing the YPS Agenda through stronger partnerships, accountable implementation and meaningful youth participation to promote lasting peace, stability and security across West Africa.