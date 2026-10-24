ECOWAS ENGAGES STAKEHOLDERS, TECHNICAL & FINANCIAL PARTNERS ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT OBSERVATORY FOR WEST AFRICA

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened a technical stakeholder workshop in Abidjan to engage on practical considerations on an appropriate governance structure, institutional anchorage, sustainable operations and financing and coordination mechanism for the establishment of a Regional Transport Observatory for West Africa. The workshop was supported by TradeMark Africa under the European Union Global Gateway Support Programme.

The workshop brought together representatives from relevant directorates at the ECOWAS Commission, regional institutions, corridor observatories, as well as technical and financial partners including African Development Bank, ALCO, WACTAF, TMA, EU, World Bank, SSATP, CILSS, Borderless Alliance, and others. Participants engaged in constructive discussions to refine the strategic framework and operational modalities of the observatory, which aims to enhance data collection, analysis, and dissemination on transport infrastructure, services, and performance across the region.

By validating the concept note, terms of reference and governance arrangements, stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to actively support ECOWAS and UEMOA to advance the envisaged harmonized regional mechanism aimed at improving efficiency of corridors and supporting evidence-based policymaking in road transport, borders, and ports. The coordination mechanism agreed upon will ensure seamless collaboration among national and regional bodies, existing observatories, and partner-led initiatives, with the aim of enhancing credibility and integrity in providing timely and reliable data for traders, transporters, businesses, academia, public officials and leadership.

Speaking at the closing session, Mr. Chris Appiah, the Director of Transport at the ECOWAS Commission emphasized that the inputs and feedback received from experienced Experts working on projects and related corridor organizations will further enrich the efforts planned to establish a more sustainable, regionally anchored Transport Observatory under ECOWAS leadership to serve as a critical tool for monitoring progress, identifying bottlenecks, and promoting sustainable transport solutions in West Africa. He stressed that the Commission would coordinate efforts with officials from the UEMOA Commission, the AES States to ensure a well harmonized mechanism covering the whole region.

The workshop marks a significant step toward operationalizing the observatory, with the next phase focusing on resource mobilization, technical deployment, and capacity building for Corridor Authorities and Member States.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional organization dedicated to promoting economic integration, peace, and development among its Member States.