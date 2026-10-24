ECOWAS CONVENES MEMBER STATES’ CULTURE EXPERTS TO VALIDATE ECOWAS CULTURAL CALENDER AND ADVANCE CULTURAL MAGAZINE PRODUCTION

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, through its Directorate of Education, Science and Culture, convened a regional technical meeting for the validation of the ECOWAS cultural calendar and the development of the ECOWAS Cultural Magazine from 21st to 23rd October 2026 in Lomé, Togo. The meeting that took place at Hotel Lebene, brought together cultural experts from ECOWAS Member States.

The meeting forms part of ECOWAS’ efforts to promote Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) and the regional market for cultural goods and service, strengthen the governance and culture information system in the region, and to promote the visibility of West Africa’s diverse cultural expressions and events.

Speaking on behalf of Prof Nassirou BAKO-ARIFARI, the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Dr Roland KOUAKOU, the Director of Education, Science and Culture at the ECOWAS Commission emphasized that through digital technologies, ECOWAS seeks to strengthen cultural information system and cooperation among Member States while supporting the visibility and development of cultural and creative industries throughout West Africa.

The technical sessions validated cultural calendar submissions comprising 624 cultural events across the region, with scope for further additions, and development of a harmonised regional cultural database. The exercise also explored strategies for providing technical support to major national and international cultural events, and reviewed the criteria for financial support to significant festivals, biennals and cultural projects with regional scope.

Participants also recommended annual updating of the regional cultural calendar to strengthen regional cultural statistics, enhanced funding for significant cultural events, and the biennial production of a regional cultural magazine to increase the visibility of events of historical and cultural significance across ECOWAS Member State.

The ECOWAS Commission remains committed to projects that strengthen cultural bonds, promote the free movement of people, trade, goods and service, and regional cohesion through the arts and culture.