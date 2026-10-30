ECOWAS CONVENES FINAL NATIONAL EXPERTS REVIEW MEETING ON REVISED REGIONAL MINERAL DEVELOPMENT POLICY IN LAGOS

The ECOWAS Commission has commenced the Final National Experts Review Meeting on the Draft Revised ECOWAS Mineral Development Policy and its Implementation Matrix (Revised EMDP, 2026), taking place from October 28 to 30, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The meeting aims to build regional consensus among Member States on an updated mineral development policy that reflects current realities and emerging priorities in the mineral resources sector. Delivering the opening address, on behalf of ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy & Digitalization, Honorable Amin Amidu SULEMANI, the Director of Energy and Mines, Mr. Arkadius KOUMOIN, underscored the need to review the existing policy adopted in 2012, in response to evolving sectoral dynamics and the need to strengthen regional cooperation in mineral resource development.

The draft revised mineral policy introduces additional priority areas, including critical minerals, circular economy, mine-site security, gender and child labour, occupational safety, and enhanced environmental, social, governance (ESG) principles.

The Director stated that “this Final National Experts Review exercise also provides an opportunity to ensure that the Draft Revised EMDP reflects the updated consensus position of the Community on policy issues of currency in the mineral resources sector. The final text (as amended) will be submitted for consideration by the 3rd Joint ECOWAS Mining and Hydrocarbons Sector Ministers Meeting, scheduled for end-November 2026”.

Professor Olusegun Omoniyi Ige, Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), in his welcome remark commended ECOWAS for its significant contributions to the development of the region’s mining sector and underscored the importance of the meeting considering the need to update the 2012 mineral policy to reflect current sectoral realities and emerging challenges.

The meeting forms part of ECOWAS’ broader efforts to promote regional cooperation and integration, strengthen sustainable management of mineral resources, and accelerate socio-economic development across West Africa.