ECOWAS COMMISSION PLEDGES READINESS FOR CONTINUOUS ENGAGEMENT WITH STUDENTS AND YOUTH TO FOSTER PEACE AND SECURITY

In recognition of the role of patriotic students and the wider circle of youth in the promotion of peace and stability, the ECOWAS Commission is extending its hand of fellowship to more and more young minds in the region.

The Commission’s Director, Political Affairs Dr. Babantunde Afolabi, gave the reassurance at the institutional engagement clinic with visiting members of the National Association of Political Affairs Students (NAPSS) of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria on the 20th of October, 2026.

Represented by the Head, Democracy and Good Governance (DGG) Division, Mr. Ebenezer Asiodu, Afolabi stressed the need for inclusivity and structured mentorship as the sure gateway of releasing the energies of the youth for nation building, regional stability, innovativeness and economic progress.

The sessions at the institutional engagement featured presentations on the ECOWAS’ mandate, the role of Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) in peacebuilding, peace-making and peacekeeping including linkages with youth development, an explanation of the Community’s vision: “ECOWAS of the People: Peace and Prosperity to All”. by 2050, among others.

President of NAPSS University of Ibadan chapter, Oladigbo Victor Inioluwa had earlier maintained that the 28-man delegation brought a message of inclusivity, institutional openness and greater awareness of civic responsibilities that resonates with the generality of the youth.