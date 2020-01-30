Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > WAHO Statement ont the Outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in China.....


Events

Events
News

News

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Extension Notice Recrutment of a young professional Abidjan-Lagos Corridor
30 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Clarification 1 : Supply Contract For Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of 2-Units Of 35kwp Grid Interactive Rooftop Solar Pv Plants At SÃ¨mÃ¨-KrakÃ© Joint Border Post
30 Jan 2020 - 03 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recrutment of a Youth Programme Specialist
20 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]

Notice To The General Public-17 Jan. 2020
17 Jan 2020 - 03 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Programme Recruitment of a Young Professional
15 Jan 2020 - 31 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the Development of ECOWAS Human Capital Strategy
20 Dec 2019 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Agency for Additional Resource Mobilization and international Event Promotion for ECOFEST 2020
20 Dec 2019 - 30 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Programme Officer for WACOMP
18 Dec 2019 - 03 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016