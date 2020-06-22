Twitter Facebook Youtube
UN chief appeals for restraint following protests in Mali.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appealed for calm in Mali, following protests in the capital, Bamako, on Friday.

António Guterres is following the developments with concern, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson.

“The Secretary-General calls on all political leaders to send clear messages to their supporters to exercise utmost restraint and to refrain from any action likely to fuel tensions,” it said.
“He also stresses the importance of dialogue and encourages all Malian actors to work inclusively and constructively to preserve the rule of law and respect fundamental rights.”
For the second time this month, thousands of Malians took to the streets of the capital on Friday to demand the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta.

The UN chief expressed his full support for the ongoing efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has issued a declaration calling for an inclusive dialogue.

Mr. Guterres also reaffirmed the UN’s continued support to Malians as they work to consolidate peace and democracy.
The UN mission in the West African country, known by the French acronym, MINUSMA, has been working alongside the authorities since 2013.

Nearly 130 peacekeepers have been killed there, making it the most dangerous place to serve under the UN flag.

https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/06/1066762

