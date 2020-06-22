UN chief appeals for restraint following protests in Mali.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appealed for calm in Mali, following protests in the capital, Bamako, on Friday.
António Guterres is following the developments with concern, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson.
“The Secretary-General calls on all political leaders to send clear messages to their supporters to exercise utmost restraint and to refrain from any action likely to fuel tensions,” it said.
The UN chief expressed his full support for the ongoing efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has issued a declaration calling for an inclusive dialogue.
Mr. Guterres also reaffirmed the UN’s continued support to Malians as they work to consolidate peace and democracy.
Nearly 130 peacekeepers have been killed there, making it the most dangerous place to serve under the UN flag.