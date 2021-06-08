Twenty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee to hold in Accra
The Twenty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold from June 8 to 12, 2021 at the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge in Accra, Ghana.
The AFC will be considering the ongoing institutional reforms process at ECOWAS and the financial status of the organisation, among others.