Twenty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee opens in Accra

The Twenty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) opens today, June 8, 2021, at the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge in Accra, Ghana.

The AFC meeting which will hold until June 12, 2021, will be considering the ongoing institutional reforms process at ECOWAS and the financial status of the organisation, among others.

Opened by H.E. Finda E.M. Koroma, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, the opening session had H.E. Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila, Chairman of the AFC, Prof. Stanley Okolo, DG WAHO, Hon. Justice Asante, President of ECOWAS CCJ, Mr. Kimelabalou Aba, DG GIABA, Commissioners from the ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Resident Representatives, and other ACF Members.

