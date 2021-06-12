Twenty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee Closes in Accra

The Twenty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) closed today, June 12, 2021, at the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge in Accra, Ghana.

The AFC meeting which opened on June 8, 2021, will be considered the ongoing institutional reform process at ECOWAS and the financial status of the organisation, among others.