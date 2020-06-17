Twitter Facebook Youtube
The West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) goes online

Abuja, 15 June 2020 – The West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP) takes another step forward with the launch of its official website. This new platform will allow users to keep abreast of progress in the implementation of the programme but also encourage more interaction and engagement from WACOMP beneficiaries and stakeholders.

As of today, the official website of the WACOMP (www.wacomp.ecowas.int) programme is online. Established to provide a platform for sharing knowledge and information, the website will help sensitize the public on WACOMP activities and achievements, raise awareness among programme beneficiaries, encourage increased involvement of beneficiaries, stakeholders and partners both at national and regional levels; and share resources with our national and regional stakeholders.

 

The new website has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality. It aims at sharing relevant and engaging information with various stakeholders operating in the selected value chains of the respective WACOMP projects, such as cassava, mango, mango, textiles/garments ant ICT value chains in West Africa.

The website will focus on information related to WACOMP’s activities and results, value chain of critical importance for the region, and all other relevant topics at the regional and national levels.

A section dedicated to the “News and Event” will keep the website visitors informed on latest carried out and upcoming activities, while a “Resources” section will give access to a number of highly useful tools: publications, newsletters, multimedia, etc.

The WACOMP programme, funded by the European Union (EU), aims to support several selected value chains at national and regional level to promote structural transformation and better access to regional and international markets, while taking into account social and environmental considerations. The overall objective of the Programme Its objective is to strengthen the competitiveness of West African countries and enhance the countries’ integration into the regional and international trading system.

The WACOMP is implemented at regional level with the support of the International Trade Center (ITC) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and at national level in each of the ECOWAS Member States and Mauritania. Each country as independently selected an implementation agency for the purpose of the Programme.

For more information, visit our website available in English, French and Portuguese www.wacomp.ecowas.int

Follow us at @wacomp_ecowas

