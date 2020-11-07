Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > The President of Burkina Faso, His Excellency Roch Marc Christian KABORE, visits the Headquarters of West African Health Organization (WAHO) in Bobo-Dioulasso.....


Events

Events
News

News

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Selection of a consultancy service for the review of West Africa Common Industrial Policy (WACIP) strategy 2020-2025
03 Nov 2020 - 23 Nov 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

2020 Procurement Plan
14 Jul 2020 - 31 Jul 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

2019 Procurement Plan
14 Jul 2020 - 31 Jul 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

Public Procurement Notice
15 Nov 2019 - 20 Nov 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

EOI STUDY ON THE COVERAGE, EFFECTS AND IMPACTS
31 Oct 2020 - 05 Nov 2020 [WAHO/OOAS]

Request For Consulting Services â€“ Selection Of Two (2) Individual Consultants To Develop Standard Operating Procedures On Mixed Migration For Front Line Service Providers
08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Request For Consulting Services â€“ Selection Of An Individual Consultant For The Conduct Of A Scoping & Feasibility Study For An Ecowas Child Rights Observatory
08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the development of a national strategy for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Promotion (Gambia, Burkina faso, CÃ´te dâ€™Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Togo)
02 Oct 2020 - 26 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016