Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > The official launch of the ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO) Network to hold in Abuja.....


Events

Events
News

News
The official launch of the ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO) Network to hold in Abuja

The official launch of the ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO) Network to hold in AbujaÂ 

 

Abuja, Nigeria, 12th July 2021. The official launch and the first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO) Network will hold from July 15 to 16, 2021 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Nigeria.

 

The 1st ECOWAS TPO Network AGM, which will be chaired by Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, CEO/ Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), will consider key documents for the operationalization of the Network, as well as engage with prominent Captains of Industry.

 

The Network is a public-sector led entity which will work in partnership with the ECOWAS Commission to promote goods made in West Africa.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

CANCELLATION NOTICE
17 Jul 2021 - 31 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Local competitive bidding re: notice of invitation for prequalification for the services of insurance brokers of ECOWAS Institutions.
07 Jul 2021 - 22 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Local competitive bidding for the cleaning services in the ECOWAS Commission headquarters building and annex offices in Abuja
06 Jul 2021 - 05 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Consultancy Services for Detailed Engineering Design Studies of the Jendema-BoWaterside Joint Border Post (JBP) Between Liberia and Sierra Leone
22 Jun 2021 - 30 Aug 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Past events

Recruitment of one (01) individual consultant to develop a strategic plan for the ECOWAS Member Countries' Regional Biobank Network
01 Jul 2021 - 15 Jul 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]

Recruitment of one (01) Environmental And Social Safeguard Specialist
01 Jul 2021 - 15 Jul 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]

Invitation to tender for the provision of surveillance, protection and guarding services for the WAHO headquarters site and its annexes in Bobo Dioulasso.
24 Jun 2021 - 29 Jun 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]

Selection of an Individual Consultant as Grievance Redress Officer
14 Jun 2021 - 02 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016