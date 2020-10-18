Twitter Facebook Youtube
The October 18, 2020 Presidential election in Guinea: ECOWAS presents the results of the audit of the voters register to the Ambassadors of West African countries accredited to Guinea.
Conakry, 24 September 2020. On Thursday 24 September 2020, the premises of the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Conakry, Guinea, provided the venue for an important meeting between General Francis Behanzin, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security and the Ambassadors of West African countries accredited to the Republic of Guinea.

The objective of the meeting was to exchange on the results of the ECOWAS mission report on the audit of the voters register to be used for the October 18, 2020 presidential election in Guinea.


“The raw voters register has increased from 5,323,579 to 5,699,677 voters. After the removal of 24,000 under-age voters, 343 who were declared dead, 652,000 without supporting documents, 212,000 duplicates, and 84 identity fraudsters, the overall number of voters on the voter register now stands at 5,410,089, including 5,319,000 voters on Guinean territory and 90,943 from the diaspora. Thus the number of voters on the current audited register stands at 5,410,089 voters following the special review and audit”, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security told the Ambassadors who were invited to the meeting.

Other issues were also discussed at the meeting which include peace, security and development in the West African sub-region.

General FranÃ§is Behanzin seized the opportunity to introduce the new ECOWAS Resident Representative in the Republic of Guinea, His Excellency MÃ¡rio Gomes Fernandes to the group of Ambassadors of ECOWAS Member States accredited to the country.

