Local competitive bidding for the provision of digital archiving and data management at the ECOWAS Commission
17 Nov 2020 - 15 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Finance Research Projects By Call For Appeal And Equip The Laboratories Of Excellence Of The Region (Programme PARI)
14 Nov 2020 - 10 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Works for the realization of three (3) autonomous solar powered water stations in the region of Maradi
12 Nov 2020 - 10 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Supply And Deployment Of Backup, Replication & Recovery Solution For ECOWAS Commission
12 Nov 2020 - 10 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of a consultancy service for the review of West Africa Common Industrial Policy (WACIP) strategy 2020-2025
03 Nov 2020 - 23 Nov 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
EOI STUDY ON THE COVERAGE, EFFECTS AND IMPACTS
31 Oct 2020 - 05 Nov 2020 [WAHO/OOAS]
Request For Consulting Services â€“ Selection Of Two (2) Individual Consultants To Develop Standard Operating Procedures On Mixed Migration For Front Line Service Providers
08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Request For Consulting Services â€“ Selection Of An Individual Consultant For The Conduct Of A Scoping & Feasibility Study For An Ecowas Child Rights Observatory
08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]