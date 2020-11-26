Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Regional Experts Meeting on Telecommunications, ICT and Post for the Digital Transformation Process Commences.....


Events

Events
News

News
Regional Experts Meeting on Telecommunications, ICT and Post for the Digital Transformation Process Commences
Abuja, 23rd November, 2020.
The preparatory experts’ deliberations for the 17th Meeting of ECOWAS Ministers in charge of Telecommunication/Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Post, commenced virtually on the 23rd of November, 2020.

Among others, the meeting is considering for eventual adoption, the draft regional instruments prepared by the ECOWAS Commission in support of the regional transformation process towards securing the common digital market for growth and development.

Welcoming participants to the meeting, the ECOWAS Ag. Director, Digital Economy and Post Dr. Raphael Koffi stressed the need to accelerate the ongoing digital transformation in the region as the COVID-19 pandemic shown that Member States were not spared from attacks or financial losses. It is against this backdrop, that he re-iterated why various digital solutions need to be implemented.

ECOWAS, he maintained has already launched its agenda to increase the cyber resilience in the region in order to build confidence and security in the use of ICTs and efficiently fight cybercrime. It is within this framework and with support from the European Union that two instruments have been prepared for validation – regional cybersecurity and cybercrime strategy and regional Critical Infrastructures Protection Policy.

Dr. Koffi also conveyed the profound gratitude of the ECOWAS Commission to the development partners for their continuous support while calling on participants to work hard and produce a quality report which will be submitted to Ministers in support of the region’s digital inclusion.

The chair of session and National Cybersecurity Advisor of Ghana, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako emphasized that digitalization is key and it is important for Member States to implement initiatives that will make the cyberspace more secure.

Dr Boasiako, paraphrased a quote from Dr. Kwame Nkrumah stating that “it doesn’t matter when one country alone attains a certain level of cyber readiness if others do not it will affect the collective security of the region” hence the importance of ratifying international and regional instruments that can enhance cooperation on cyber issues.

The recommendations of the experts and the enabling documents will be adopted by the Ministers in charge of ICT from the 15 Member States, who convene shortly after the experts’ 3-Day meeting, for further action.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Local competitive bidding for the provision of digital archiving and data management at the ECOWAS Commission
17 Nov 2020 - 15 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Finance Research Projects By Call For Appeal And Equip The Laboratories Of Excellence Of The Region (Programme PARI)
14 Nov 2020 - 10 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Works for the realization of three (3) autonomous solar powered water stations in the region of Maradi
12 Nov 2020 - 10 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Supply And Deployment Of Backup, Replication & Recovery Solution For ECOWAS Commission
12 Nov 2020 - 10 Dec 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

Selection of a consultancy service for the review of West Africa Common Industrial Policy (WACIP) strategy 2020-2025
03 Nov 2020 - 23 Nov 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

EOI STUDY ON THE COVERAGE, EFFECTS AND IMPACTS
31 Oct 2020 - 05 Nov 2020 [WAHO/OOAS]

Request For Consulting Services – Selection Of Two (2) Individual Consultants To Develop Standard Operating Procedures On Mixed Migration For Front Line Service Providers
08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Request For Consulting Services – Selection Of An Individual Consultant For The Conduct Of A Scoping & Feasibility Study For An Ecowas Child Rights Observatory
08 Oct 2020 - 28 Oct 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright © ECOWAS 2016