11ᵉ Session of the Steering Committee of the Ecowas Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU)

30 Jun, 2025

The eleventh (11th) session of the Steering Committee of the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU) was held on the 26th and 27th of June 2025 in Lomé, Togo in accordance with Article 4 of its Rules of Procedure.

The opening ceremony was chaired by Mr. Sediko Douka, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, in the presence of the Commissioner for Internal Services, the ECOWAS Permanent Representative in Togo, and representatives of Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), the African Development Bank (AfDB), the European Union and the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI).

During this session, the Steering Committee conducted an in-depth review of the progress of the PPDU’s activities, the tasks assigned at the previous session, as well as the unit’s 2026-2030 Strategic Business Plan and 2026 draft budget.

At the end of the proceedings, the Committee approved the Strategic Plan and the proposed budget, with a view to their transmission for validation as part of the ECOWAS budgetary process.